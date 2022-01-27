O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

VCRA stock opened at $78.80 on Thursday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.