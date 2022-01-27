Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
OTLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 19.71.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 6.68 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 6.11 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of 8.14 and a 200-day moving average of 13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,034,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
