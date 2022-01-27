Odyssey Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $74,108.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00041421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.