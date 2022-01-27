Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) fell 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $174.59 and last traded at $175.66. 50,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,366,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

Get Okta alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.