Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $292.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.81. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $192.76 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.