OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Garmin by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Garmin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.