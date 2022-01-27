Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Open Text has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Open Text stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

