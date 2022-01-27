OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health’s uptick in year-over-year Pharmaceuticals revenues in third-quarter 2021 is encouraging. Increase in test revenues, and revenues from transfer of intellectual property, and robust sales of RAYALDEE, are impressive. BioReference Laboratories’ (BRL) robust COVID-19 testing volume in the quarter raises optimism. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency is an added plus. The company’s third-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, OPKO Health has outperformed its industry. Yet, year-over-year fall in the overall top line and Diagnostics arm’s revenues are concerning. Fall in total RAYALDEE prescriptions is also worrying. Adjusted operating margin contraction does not bode well. Issues like operating in a stiff competitive space and forex woes prevail.”

Get OPKO Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 372,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.