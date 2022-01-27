Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

NYSE:FIS opened at $108.99 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 294.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

