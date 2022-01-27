Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.32 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

