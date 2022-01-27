Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

