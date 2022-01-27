Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 304,251 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after acquiring an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after purchasing an additional 137,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.