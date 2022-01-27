Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $348.18 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $224.82 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.48. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

