Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,820 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

