Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.