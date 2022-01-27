Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,734 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.25%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

