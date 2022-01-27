Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 106,998 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after buying an additional 1,757,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.54 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62.

