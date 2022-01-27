Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,832 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

