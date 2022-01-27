Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4,637.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of KTB opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.