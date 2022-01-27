O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.20 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $13.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $634.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $669.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.74. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

