Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of OBNK stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.86. 87,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $47.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $983.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

