OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.78. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $73.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

