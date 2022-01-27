OSB Group (LON:OSB) PT Raised to GBX 665

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 625 ($8.43) to GBX 665 ($8.97) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.62) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.70) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.66) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.66) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 555 ($7.49).

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 561 ($7.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 588.51 ($7.94). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 533.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 505.54.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

