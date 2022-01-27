Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OSK stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

