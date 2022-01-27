Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Oshkosh stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $137.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

