Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-$6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.

OSK opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.50.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

