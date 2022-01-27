Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Overstock.com worth $267,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

OSTK opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

