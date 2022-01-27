PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.88 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

