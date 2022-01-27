PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

