Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

NYSE PKG opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

