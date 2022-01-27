PAID Network (PAID) Hits One Day Volume of $326,167.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $31.19 million and approximately $326,167.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.90 or 0.06518355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,306.16 or 0.99829482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051183 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

