Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 232.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,111,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 32.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

