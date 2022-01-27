Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nautilus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Nautilus by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

