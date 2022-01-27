Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,005,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $298.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.68. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.