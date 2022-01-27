Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $84.04 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

