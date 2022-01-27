Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GreenBox POS by 459.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBOX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67. GreenBox POS has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 106.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that GreenBox POS will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.