Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives $940.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $940.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $749.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.5983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

