Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $27.57 million and $1.88 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.54 or 0.06737796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.45 or 0.99832131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00053512 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,619,149 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.