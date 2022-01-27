Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,309 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

