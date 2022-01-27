Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$25.20 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.28 and a 52-week high of C$26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 4.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.78%.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,282,291.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

