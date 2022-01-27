PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $46.39 million and approximately $636,472.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

