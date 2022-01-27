Particl (PART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.81 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00005106 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $21.81 million and $12,560.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003030 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.86 or 0.00508207 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,870,465 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.