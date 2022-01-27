Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,015 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 4.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.62% of Paychex worth $251,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,036. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

