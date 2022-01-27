Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Paycom Software worth $267,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $302.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.18 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.02 and a 200 day moving average of $448.18.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.