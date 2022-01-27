Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.61.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $183.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

