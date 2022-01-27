PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Up 661.5% in January

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 661.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

PDLB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter.

PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

