Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.71) to GBX 670 ($9.04) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $436.00.
NYSE:PSO opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.