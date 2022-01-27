Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.71) to GBX 670 ($9.04) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $436.00.

NYSE:PSO opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

