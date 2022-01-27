PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.95 price target on the stock.

PED stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $25,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,495 shares of company stock valued at $222,805. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

