Pendle Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $21.22 million and $1.39 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.31 or 0.06725711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,262.11 or 0.99982609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00052895 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

