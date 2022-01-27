PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI opened at $64.62 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.